Corn Easing Back Lower to Start the Week

August 18, 2025 — 03:06 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart

Corn price action is down 2 to 3 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures were rallying back on Friday, with contracts up 7 to 8 ¾ cents. September managed to pull out of the week with a penny gain, as December was down just a tick. A win for the bulls considering there’s 1 billion more bushels on the balance sheet than the week started with. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 8 1/2 cents at $3.63 3/4.

Rains made their way through parts of the Dakotas, MN, northern IA and NE, WI, northeast IL and northwest IN over the weekend. Precip is limited to southern WI and northern IL today into tomorrow, with the forecast drying off after. 

The large managed money spec funds in corn futures and options added 2,364 contracts to their net short as of 8/12. They took that to 176,114 contracts by Tuesday. 

AgRural estimates the second corn crop at 94% harvested in the central south region, with the 2025/25 first crop at 1.6% planted. 

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.83 3/4, up 8 3/4 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.66 3/4, up 8 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.05 1/4, up 8 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.22 1/2, up 8 1/2 cents, currently down 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.61 3/8, up 7 1/2 cents,

