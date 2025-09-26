Stocks

Corn Easing Back Lower on Friday AM Trade

September 26, 2025 — 04:54 pm EDT

Corn price actions is showing fractional losses early on Friday. Futures saw some back and forth trade on Thursday, but closed out the session with contracts up anywhere from ¼ to 1 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest rose 12,249 contracts on Thursday, imply new buying interest. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/2 cents at $3.82 3/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday showed a total of 1.923 MMT of 2025/26 corn sold in the week that ended on September 18. That was up 56.2% from last week and more than triple the same week last year. The largest buyer was Mexico at 891,100 MT, with 290,700 MT sold to unknown destination and 190,900 MT to Colombia. 

Argentina’s suspension of export taxes was lifted on Thursday, due to hitting the $7 billion target in exports within the first couple days. 

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.25 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents, currently down ¾ cent

Nearby Cash  was $3.82 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.42 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently down ½ cent

May 26 Corn  closed at $4.51 1/4, up 1 cent, currently down ½ cent

