Corn Easing Back on Friday

Corn price action is showing fractional to penny losses early on Friday. Futures held onto the Thursday gains into the close, after December held the $4 mark on Wednesday. Contracts closed with 4 to 6 cent gains. Some of that was possibly short covering, with preliminary open interest down 12,249 contracts. September was a large part of that, down 31,563 contracts as the Goldman roll kicked off. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 3/4 cents at $3.67 1/4.

Export Sales data showed 170,428 MT in old crop corn sales, the second lowest for the MY, during the week of July 31. Mexico was the buyer of 208,400 MT, with Colombia buying 148,900 MT, as unknown saw reductions of 491,700 MT which were mostly switched to a destinations. New crop business blew past the expectations, at 3.16 MMT in total. That takes the total sales for 2025/26 to 11.777 MMT, the second highest for the current week on record behind 2021/22 (when China was an active buyer). Unknown was the buyer of 1.28 MMT, with Mexico in for 408,000 MT and South Korea buying 402,000 MT.

Don’t Miss a Day:

Ahead of the USDA Crop Production reports next week, analysts surveyed by Bloomberg shows an average guess of 184.3 bpa for national corn yield with a wide range of 181 to 189. Production is pegged at 15.995 billion bushels, which would be up 290 mbu from last month’s WASDE total.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.84 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 cent

Nearby Cash was $3.67 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.07, up 5 3/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.24 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents, currently down 3/4 cent

New Crop Cash was $3.65 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.