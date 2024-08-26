Corn Dropping Out of the Weekend

Corn prices are down 5 to 6 cents so far on Monday morning. Futures faded lower into the weekend across most contracts. Futures were down 2 to 4 cents in the front months, as they closed out the week. A few deferred contracts were steady to 1 ¾ cents higher.

Following their near week-long Crop Tour Pro Farmer released their projected US yield number at 181.1 bpa this afternoon, with production at 14.979 bbu. That came in below the 183.1 bpa and 15.147 bbu estimates from USDA.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds in corn futures and options adding another 8,889 contracts to their net short position, at 257,869 contracts by August 20. Commercials added another 5,036 contracts to the net long position at 14,669 contracts by Tuesday.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.67 3/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently down 6 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.56 5/8, down 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $3.91, down 2 1/2 cents, currently down 5 1/4 cents

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.09 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.47 3/8, down 4 1/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.