Stocks

Corn Down a Penny on Wednesday Morning

September 10, 2025 — 04:38 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is down fractionally to a penny so rat on Wednesday morning. Futures gave back some of the Monday gains on Tuesday, closing with losses of 1 to 2 cents of most contracts. Preliminary open interest was up 5,956 contracts on Tuesday, as there still has yet to be any deliveries against September futures for the month. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.75. 

NASS reported the US corn harvest progress at 4% complete. Harvest was at 1% in IN and 2% in IL, with MO at 9% complete. Condition ratings were down 1% to 68% gd/ex, with the Brugler500 index down 1 point to 375. Noticeable ratings drops were noted in OH, down 23, with MI dropping 10 and IA down 9. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

USDA will release their monthly Crop Production report on Friday, with a Reuters survey of analysts looking for a 2.6 bpa reduction to yield this month to 186.2 bpa. Production is seen at 16.516 bbu, which would be down 226 mbu from the August estimate. 

ANEC estimates the Brazilian corn exports in September at 6.96 MMT, up 0.59 MMT from their estimate last week.

A South Korean importer issued a tender for 140,000 MT of corn with a deadline of September 11.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $4.01 1/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently unch

Nearby Cash  was $3.75, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.19 3/4, down 2 cents, currently down 1 cent

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.37 1/2, down 2 cents, currently down 1 cent

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.