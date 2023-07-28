Corn Down 8c In AM Market

Corn future are at or near their overnight lows with 8 to 9 cent losses to begin the day session. The corn market ended Thursday near the session lows on 4 3/4 to 7 cent losses. That left the Dec contract at only a 6c gain for the week, with one day remaining. September and December ’24 futures were higher at the close. Preliminary open interest jumped 18,015 contracts on net new selling interest.

USDA’s weekly Export Sales report showed 314k MT of old crop corn was sold during the week that ended 7/27. That was inline with estimates and compared to 237k MT last week and 150k MT during the same week last year. With the 411k MT shipped during the week, total commitments for the season were marked at 40.06 MMT. New crop sales were 335k MT for the week, leaving the total forward book at 4.87 MMT. At 192 million bushels, that is the slowest new crop sales pace since 2019.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $5.33 1/4, down 7 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $5.75 3/4, down 8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $5.42 1/4, down 6 cents, currently down 8 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.53 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 8 3/4 cents

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.