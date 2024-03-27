Corn Down 4 Cents in AM Activity

Corn is starting out Wednesday with prices 4 cents lower and near the overnight lows. Corn prices faded through Tuesday and ended the day at or near their lows with losses of over a nickel. New crop futures were down by 6 ¾ cents on Tuesday. Open interest continues to rise ahead of Thursday’s reports, up 2,573 contracts on Tuesday’s lower market.

Safras and Mercado reported Brazil’s corn planting as 97.3% for 2nd crop as of 3/22. That compares to 94.7% at the same time last year.

Corn planting in TX reached 46% finished as of 3/24 which was up 12% points for the week and is now 3% points ahead of average. TX milo was 37% planted as of 3/24, which is 1% point ahead of average.

US corn export inspections YTD have reached 24.4 MMT compared to 18.3 MMT for last year.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.32 1/2, down 5 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.10 1/1, down 4 5/8 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.45, down 6 1/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.68, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 4 cents

