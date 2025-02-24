Corn Comes Out of the Weekend on a Lower Note

News & Insights

February 24, 2025

Corn is continuing the slide from weaker Friday action early on Monday, with losses of 3 to 5 cents. The corn market was pressured on Friday, as contracts were 4 to 8 cents lower across most months. March closed out the week with a 5 cent loss. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price was down 6 ¾ cents at $4.59 1/2. 

Commitment of Traders data from CFTC showed spec funds in corn futures and options adding 21,144 contracts to their net long in the week ending on February 18. That took their position to 353,533 contracts. Commercials added another 22,352 contracts to their net short, at 638,930 contracts. 

The Friday morning Export Sales report indicated 1.454 MMT of corn sold during the week that ended on February 13. Total export commitments are now 47.87 MMT, up 29% from last year. That is 77% of USDA’s export projection, 3 percentage points ahead of the average pace.

USDA will release their initial outlook for the 2025 corn crop in their February Outlook Forum this week. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg estimate USDA to show 93.5 million planted corn acres, with all expecting an increase from last year’s 90.6 million acres (92-95.1 million acres).

Brazil’s AgRural estimates the country’s second corn crop was 64% planted by last Thursday closing in on the 5-year average pace. 

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.91 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents, currently down 4 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.59 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $5.05, down 7 3/4 cents, currently down 4 1/2 cents

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.75, down 4 1/2 cents, currently down 3 1/4 cents

New Crop Cash  was $4.43 1/4, down 4 3/4 cents,

