Corn Comes Back to Close with Fractionally Mixed Trade

Corn futures rounded out Friday trade with contracts mixed within a penny of unchanged. December was still weaker this week, dropping 6 cents from last Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up ¼ cent at $3.80 1/2.

The USDA reported another private export sale of 206,460 MT of 2025/26 corn to unknown destinations this morning.

The Friday afternoon CFTC Commitment of Traders release showed a total of 19,878 contracts cut from the spec fund net short position as of September 16th to 80,051 contracts. Commercials did see an increase to their net short position by 15,920 contracts, to 108,290 contracts by Tuesday.

This morning the White House also reported that Taiwan agreed in commitments to buy $10 billion of US ag goods over the next 4 year, with USDA secretary Brooke Rollins citing corn, soybeans, wheat, and beef directly. The last 5 years have seen Taiwan purchases ranging from $3.2 to 4.2 billion per year, with the 4 products cited ranging from $1.6 to $2.5 billion.

USDA’s Export Sales report now has total corn commitments at 23.833 MMT, which is up 68% from last year and the second largest for this week on record. That is also 32% of the USDA export forecast compared to the 29% average pace.

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.24, up 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.80 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.41 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

May 26 Corn closed at $4.51, down 1/2 cent,

