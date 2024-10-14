Corn Collapses Out of the Weekend

Corn futures closed the Monday session with contracts falling 7 to 9 cents across most contracts on Monday. Sharp pressure from the outside factors weighed on the market, with crude oil down $3.70/barrel and the US dollar index up 303 points. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 7 1/2 cents at $3.76 1/2 per bu.

The average close for December corn futures, which indicates the fall crop insurance price, so far this month is $4.22. That is 44 cents below the February base price.

Both the weekly Export Inspections and Crop Progress reports will be released on Tuesday, delayed by the Columbus Day federal holiday.

Brazil’s first corn crop was estimated at 42% planted in the center-south region as of Thursday, according to AgRural. Ukraine’s corn crop is estimated at 24 MMT by APK-Inform, a 2.8 MMT reduction from their previous number.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.08 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.76 1/2, down 7 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.24 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.33, down 8 3/4 cents,

