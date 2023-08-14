Corn Closes with Gains

Corn rebounded from initial weakness and closed Monday’s trade with fractional to 1 1/4 cent gains.

The weekly Crop Progress data from NASS had corn silking at 96% matching the LT average. Corn in the dough stage was reported at 65% and is 2ppts ahead of average. The national crop was 18% dented as of 8/13, compared to 8% last week. Corn conditions improved from a 349 on the Brugler500 to a 353, via major improvement to MO. Nearly each state improved over last week, save for KS, NC, and TX. The long term average Brugler500 Index score for the week is 363.

The weekly Export Inspections report had 398k MT of corn shipped for the week that ended 8/10. That was near last week’s volume but below the 540k MT shipped during the same week last year. Accumulated corn exports were reported at 35.610 MMT or 1.402 bbu. That is 86.3% of the WASDE full year forecast at the weekly level.

Brazil’s 2nd crop harvest reached 72.8% complete, compared to 83.4% at this time last year.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.75 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $5.15 3/4, up 5/8 cent,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.87 3/4, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.01 1/2, up 1/4 cent,

