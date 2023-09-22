Corn Closes with 2c Gains on Friday

Corn futures ended the day back near their highs with 2 to 2 ¾ cent gains through the front months. December printed a 4 ¼ cent range for the day, and closed with a net penny gain for the week.

The weekly Commitment of Traders report had managed money funds adding shorts to corn during the week that ended 9/19. The 15k new shorts offset their 5.3k new longs and left the group with a 144,815 contract net short. Commercial corn hedgers were closing short hedges and adding long hedges during the week, for a net 22.7k contract swing to 31,877 contracts net short. That is the commercial’s lightest net short since June of 2020.

USDA’s National Weekly Ethanol report had cash ethanol prices mostly 7 to 10c higher for the week from $2.15 to $2.35/gal regionally. The DDGS market was mixed, from $5-$25 weaker to $5-$15 stronger this week, ranging from $180/ton to $240/ton regionally. The report had cash corn oil prices from 66 to 70 cents/lb mostly 1-2c higher wk/wk.

NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows rain from the Dakotas through MN following the Missouri River Southward to the Gulf. Western IA and MO will sese accumulations of ~2” for the week. W. NE will stay mostly dry with accumulations below 1”, likewise for much of the ECB.

The IGC estimates global corn production at 1.222b MT. That is 1 MMT above their prior estimate and it went to carryout at 289 MMT.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.77 1/4, up 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.50 3/4, up 3 5/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.92 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $5.01, up 2 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.