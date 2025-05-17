Stocks

Corn Closes the Week on a Lower Note, as Specs Flip Bearish

May 17, 2025 — 02:27 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures closed out the Friday session on a weaker note, with contracts down 3 to 5 cents. July slipped back 6 ¼ cents on the week, with December falling in unison and down 6 ½ cents.   The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 4 1/2 cents at $4.15 ½.

The Friday afternoon Commitment of Traders report from CFTC showed the managed money spec funds flipping from a net long to a new net short position of 84,976 contracts. That was a bear move of 98,869 contracts during the week that ended on May 13. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Precipitation over the next week covers much of the Corn Belt. While some areas in the East are a little slower getting the crop planted, for the crop already in the ground, this is generally welcomed. 

Export Sales data has total commitments now at 62.088 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA export projection that was raised on Monday. Normally, export bookings are 95% of that projection by now. Actual exports via FAS are 45.015 MMT, which is 68% of that USDA number and ahead of that average 66% pace.

Jul 25 Corn  closed at $4.43 1/2, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $4.15 1/2, down 4 1/2 cents,

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $4.21 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.93, down 3 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.