Corn Closes Weaker on Nov 1

Front month corn futures faded 2 ½ to 3 ¾ cents lower, while the deferred contracts stayed firmer with 1-2 cent losses.

The EIA report showed 1.052m barrels of ethanol was produced daily during the week that ended 10/27. That was a 12k barrel per day increase from the week prior and was the most output since the week of 8/11. Ethanol stocks fell by 386k barrels to 21.012 million.

Monthly NASS data had the September corn draw was 430 mbu, which was down 12 mbu from August but was 47 mbu above Sep last year.

USDA is expected to show 411.8 mbu of corn used for ethanol production in September. If realized that would be up by 7.4% from last year.

South Korea’s MFG reportedly booked 132k MT of corn to be sourced from optional origins. The South Korean KFA is on the market for 136k MT of optional origin feed corn. Iran is seeking 180k MT of corn.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.75, down 3 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.48 7/8, down 1 3/8 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.89 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

May 24 Corn closed at $4.98 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

