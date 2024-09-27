Corn Closes Thursday with Losses

Corn futures ended the Thursday session with fractional to 2 ½ cent losses across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down by 2 1/4 cents at $3.80 3/4 per bu.

Another private export sale of 115,000 MT was reported to Mexico by the USDA via their daily reporting system this morning.

USDA’s Export Sales report tallied just 535,056 MT in 2024/25 bookings during the week that ended on September 19. That was below the 0.6 to 1.3 MMT estimates and down 37% from both last week and the same week last year. Columbia was the largest buyer of 168,200 MT, with Mexico buying 160,700 MT in that week.

China set their annual import tariff quota at 7.2 MMT for 2025, steady with previous years.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.13 1/4, down 2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.80 3/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.31, down 2 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.41, down 2 1/2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.80 7/8, down 2 1/4 cents,

