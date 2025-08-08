Stocks

Corn Closes Thursday with Gains as Export Business Gives Bulls a Boost

August 08, 2025 — 06:03 am EDT

Corn futures held onto the Thursday gains into the close, after December held the $4 mark on Wednesday. Contracts closed with 4 to 6 cent gains. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 4 3/4 cents at $3.67 1/4.

USDA reported two separate private export sales of 106,680 MT to Mexico and 105,000 MT to Guatemala, both for 2025/26 shipment.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

Export Sales data showed 170,428 MT in old crop corn sales, the second lowest for the MY, during the week of July 31. Mexico was the buyer of 208,400 MT, with Colombia buying 148,900 MT, as unknown saw reductions of 491,700 MT which were mostly switched to a destinations. New crop business blew past the expectations, at 3.16 MMT in total. That takes the total sales for 2025/26 to 11.777 MMT, the second highest for the current week on record behind 2021/22 (when China was an active buyer). Unknown was the buyer of 1.28 MMT, with Mexico in for 408,000 MT and South Korea buying 402,000 MT.

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.84 1/2, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.67 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.07, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.24 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.65 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

