Corn Closes Red Following Drop to Ethanol Production

Corn futures extended the front month losses into the close, as contracts through Dec were down 2 to 5 ¼ cents. For 2025 contracts and beyond, trade closed with contracts with in 1 ¾ cents on either side of unchanged.

EIA’s weekly petroleum report tallied ethanol production at 954,000 barrels per day in the week that ended on April 19. That was a 29,000 bpd drop on the week and takes the two-week drop to 102,000 bpd. Stocks were pegged at 25.733 million barrels, down 347,000 barrels from the week prior and the third weekly draw in a row.

Export Sales data released on Thursday morning is expected to show 400,000 to 900,000 MT of old crop corn booked in the week of 4/18. New crop sales are seen at 25,000 to 350,000 MT in total during that week.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.37 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.22 3/8, down 5 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.48 1/2, down 4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.72 3/4, down 2 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.36 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,

