Corn Closes Mixed, with Most Contracts Higher on Monday

Corn futures rounded out the Monday session holding steady from the midday action. Contracts were down ¾ cent for September and 1 to 2 cents higher in other front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 cent at $3.65 3/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 124,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations for new crop shipment this morning.

This afternoon’s weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 97% silking, with 72% in the dough stage, both 1% back of normal. The crop was also listed at 27% dented as of Sunday, with 3% mature. Conditions slipped 1 point this week, to 71% gd/ex and 382 on the Brugler500 index.

The annual ProFarmer crop tour started this morning, with early X (formerly Twitter) posts showing mixed yields across the country. Results for Ohio and South Dakota should be announced later this evening.

Export Inspections data showed 1.05 MMT (41.36 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on August 14, which was down 30.99% from the week prior and 13.7% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 376,919 MT, with 173,622 MT to Japan an 132,555 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 64.22 MMT (2.528 bbu) since September 1, 28.03% larger yr/yr.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 94% harvested in the central south region, with the 2025/25 first crop at 1.6% planted.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.83, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash was $3.65 3/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.06 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.61 3/8, down 0 cent,

