Stocks

Corn Closes Mixed, with Most Contracts Higher on Monday

August 19, 2025 — 01:18 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures rounded out the Monday session holding steady from the midday action. Contracts were down ¾ cent for September and 1 to 2 cents higher in other front months. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 cent at $3.65 3/4.

USDA reported a private export sale of 124,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations for new crop shipment this morning.

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

This afternoon’s weekly Crop Progress report showed the US corn crop at 97% silking, with 72% in the dough stage, both 1% back of normal. The crop was also listed at 27% dented as of Sunday, with 3% mature. Conditions slipped 1 point this week, to 71% gd/ex and 382 on the Brugler500 index.

The annual ProFarmer crop tour started this morning, with early X (formerly Twitter) posts showing mixed yields across the country. Results for Ohio and South Dakota should be announced later this evening.

Export Inspections data showed 1.05 MMT (41.36 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on August 14, which was down 30.99% from the week prior and 13.7% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 376,919 MT, with 173,622 MT to Japan an 132,555 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 64.22 MMT (2.528 bbu) since September 1, 28.03% larger yr/yr.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian second corn crop at 94% harvested in the central south region, with the 2025/25 first crop at 1.6% planted. 

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.83, down 3/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  was $3.65 3/4, down 1 cent,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.06 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.24 1/4, up 1 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $3.61 3/8, down 0 cent,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.