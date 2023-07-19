News & Insights

Corn Closes Mid-Week Higher

July 19, 2023 — 05:56 pm EDT

Corn futures added another round of strength on Wednesday amid increased Black Sea tensions and drier forecasts over the next week. Contracts were 2 ½ to 18 ¾ cents higher across the board, with the 2023/24 new crop contracts leading the way.  

The WPC updated 7-day QPF has limited rainfall for southern portions of Corn Belt in the over the next week. The heart of the Corn Bels from NE to IL is expected to remain fairly dry as we are in the thick of pollination. The CPC 6-10 day outlook is calling for above normal temps and normal to below normal precip for much of the CB in that time frame. 

EIA reported ethanol producers averaged 1.07 million barrels of output per day through the week that ended 7/14. That was a new high for production for the year. Ethanol stocks were 508k barrels looser at 23.166  million barrels. 

Thursday’s Export Sales report is expected to show 200,000-500,000 MT of old crop bookings in the week that ended on July 13. New crop sales are seen at 50,000-500,000 MT. 

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $5.45 1/2, up 16 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $5.90 1/1, up 15 1/2 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $5.53, up 18 1/2 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $5.63 1/4, up 18 3/4 cents,


