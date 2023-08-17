News & Insights

Corn Closes Marginally Higher on Thursday

August 17, 2023

Written by Alan Brugler

Corn futures settled the Thursday session with strength. Contracts were up anywhere from ¼ to 4 ¼ cents across the board, led by the December and March contracts.  

USDA’s Export Sales report indicated a total of 233,471 MT of corn sold for 22/23 shipment during the week of 8/10. That was a 3-week high and 55.2% larger vs. last week. New crop bookings came in at 704,694 MT during that week, down 7.1% from the week prior. Total forward sales are still running 24.1% below the same week last year. 

The International Grains Council raised world corn production by 1 MMT from their July number to 1.221 billion MT. Total world corn stocks for 23/24 were up 6 MMT to 288 MMT.

Sep 23 Corn  closed at $4.73, up 3 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash   was $5.11 1/2, up 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn  closed at $4.85 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn  closed at $4.99 3/4, up 4 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

