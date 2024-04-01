Corn Closed Red Starting April

Front month corn prices ended the day near their lows with 3 to 6 cent losses.

NASS issued the first national Crop Progress report of the 24/25 season showing corn planting began in IL, KS, KY, MO, TN, and TX. Nationally 2% of the crop was planted as of 3/31. Texas was 57% planted. Milo was 11% planted including 42% planted in Texas.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report had 1.431 MMT of corn shipped for the week that ended 3/28. That was up from 1.255 MMT last week and from 1.1 MMT during the week that ended last year. Mexico and Japan were the top destinations. The report had accumulated corn exports at 25.87 MMT as of 3/28 which is now 33.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

May 24 Corn closed at $4.35 1/2, down 6 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.15 3/8, down 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn closed at $4.49 1/4, down 5 1/4 cents

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.74 3/4, down 3 cents

