Corn Closed Near Lows

The old crop corn prices were down by 8 to 9 cents in the red closing out Tuesday. That has May at a net 15 ½ cent loss for the week’s move. New crop prices were also weaker on the day, but closed 5 to 6 ¾ cents weaker. Dec is at a net 9 ¾ cent loss for the week through the first two sessions.

NASS issued the first national Crop Progress report of the 24/25 season showing corn planting has begun in IL, KS, KY, MO, TN, and TX. Nationally 2% of the crop was planted as of 3/31, in line with long term averages. Texas was 57% planted. Milo was 11% planted including 42% of the intended state crop now planted in Texas.

NASS reported the Feb corn grind for ethanol at 441.5 mbu. That was up 11% from last year on one extra day.

Safras and Mercado listed Brazil’s 2nd crop corn was 99.6% planted as of 3/28.

Wire sources showed Taiwan booked 65k MT of corn, likely to be Argentinian.

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections report had 1.431 MMT of corn shipped for the week that ended 3/28, the largest volume of the year to date. That was up from 1.255 MMT last week and from 1.1 MMT during the same week a year ago. Mexico and Japan were the top destinations. The report had accumulated corn exports at 25.87 MMT as of 3/28 which is now 33.5% ahead of last year’s pace.

