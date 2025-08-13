Corn Clawing a Couple Cents Back on Wednesday Morning

Corn price action is up 2 to 2 1.4 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures fell lower on Tuesday as USDA added more than 1 billion bushels to the balance sheet. Contracts closed with losses of 12 to 13 ½ cents. Preliminary open interest saw some rolling out of the September contract (-49,472), with December up 38,017 contracts. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 13 1/4 cents at $3.54 1/4.

USDA reported a private export sale on Tuesday morning of 315,488 MT of corn to Mexico, with 20,830 MT for old crop and 294,658 MT for 2025/26.

Tuesday’s USDA Crop Production report showed the national corn yield at 188.8 bpa, which was above the trade ideas of 184.3. Production was pegged at 16.742 billion bushels, up 1.037 bbu from last month’s WASDE total. Acreage was a big reason as a surprising 2.1 million planted acres were added this month to 97.3 million acres. FSA certified acres were tallied at 96.52 million acres

Via the WASDE, old crop corn stocks were pegged at 1.305 bbu, down 35 mbu from last month, as exports were raised by 70 mby, with corn used in ethanol trimmed back. With the production changes, new crop was up 457 mbu to 2.117 bbu. World stocks for the 2025/26 marketing year were 10.46 MMT higher to 282.54 MMT. Old crop production for Brazil was unchanged at 132 MMT.

Several overnight tenders by South Korean importers showed purchases total 266,000 MT. ANEC estimates the August corn export total for Brazil at 7.97 MMT, a 0.39 MMT increase from their previous number and would be 1.9 MMT above the same month last year.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $3.71 1/2, down 13 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.54 1/4, down 13 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $3.94 1/2, down 13 1/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.12 1/4, down 13 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.51 5/8, down 13 3/4 cents,

