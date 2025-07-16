Corn Bulls Trying to Take Control on Wednesday

Corn price action is 4 to 6 cents higher so far on Wednesday morning. Futures held onto gains heading into the Tuesday close, as contracts were up 1 to 2 cents in the nearbys. Preliminary open interest suggested some light short covering, down 21,565 contracts. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 1 1/4 cents at $3.88 3/4.

Crop Progress data showed crop ratings by state, IN was down 2, with SD and OH slipping 1, and MI falling 9. Improvement was noted in MO (+14), ND (+6), NE and IL (+3), with IA ratings steady.

Rains are expected to be rather widespread this next week according to NOAA’s 7-day QPF, with much of the Corn Belt seeing 1 to 3 inches.

Brazil corn exports are expected to total 4.3 MMT in July according to ANEC, a 0.26 MMT increase from their prior number and above the 3.55 MMT from last year.

EIA data will be released this morning with some looking for a steady ethanol production number during the week that ended on July 11.

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.01 1/4, up 1 1/4 cents, currently up 4 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.88 3/4, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, up 1 3/4 cents, currently up 5 cents

Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.36 3/4, up 2 cents, currently up 5 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.77 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.