Corn Bulls Trying to Shake the Bears on Wednesday

Corn futures prices are 3 to 4 cents higher at midday on Wednesday. While not exactly in control, bulls are at least making the shorts nervous with an aggressive bounce off of Monday’s life of contract lows. Preliminary open interest suggested some light short covering on Tuesday, dropping 21,565 contracts on higher price action. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price for new crop (2025 production) is up 5 ½ cents this morning at $3.83 1/2.

Brazil corn exports are expected to total 4.3 MMT in July according to ANEC, a 0.26 MMT increase from their prior number and above the 3.55 MMT from last year.

EIA data released late this morning put average daily ethanol production at 1.087 million barrels per day, up from 1.085 million the previous week. Traders had been looking for a steady ethanol production number during the week that ended on July 11.

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.05 1/4, up 4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.92 3/4, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.24, up 4 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.41, up 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.82 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

