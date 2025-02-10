Corn Bulls Take Some Risk Off Heading into the Weekend

Corn futures were feeling pressure on Friday, with losses of 3 to 8 cents, as the front months took the brunt of the hit. March still held the gains prior to the Friday session, up 5 ½ cents in the week. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was back down 7 3/4 cents at $4.53 3/4. President Trump has released a statement saying he will announce reciprocal tariffs on many countries next week. Traders were taking a risk off approach ahead of the weekend.
Commitment of Traders data from CFTC this afternoon showed a total of 13,496 contracts added to the large managed money spec fund net long as of 2/4. That net position stood at 364,217 contracts, as the number of outright longs was a record 447,897 contracts.
Export Sales has total US export commitments for the marketing year at 44.767 MMT, which is a 28% increase from last year. That is 72% of USDA’s estimate, compared to the 70% average pace.
Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.87 1/2, down 7 3/4 cents,
Nearby Cash was $4.53 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,
May 25 Corn closed at $5.00 1/2, down 7 cents,
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.66, down 3 3/4 cents,
Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.66, down 3 3/4 cents,
New Crop Cash was $4.34 5/8, down 4 1/2 cents,
