Stocks

Corn Bulls Struggling Despite Positive Demand

May 30, 2025 — 03:09 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn is trading with Thursday midday losses of 3 to 5 cents despite export business and an improvement in ethanol demand.  The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was 5 cents at $4.20. 

USDA reported a couple private export sales of corn this morning, with 104,000 MT sold to Mexico and 101,096 MT to unknown destinations for 2024/25 shipment. 

Don’t Miss a Day: From crude oil to coffee, sign up free for Barchart’s best-in-class commodity analysis.

 

The delayed EIA report showed ethanol production rising by 20,000 barrels per day to 1.056 million bpd in the week of May 23. That was an 8 week high. Ethanol stocks fell back 663,000 barrels to 24.281 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol were up 20,000 bpd to 939,000 bpd, as gasoline product supplied (implied demand) was the largest since October at 9.452 million barrels per day. 

Late on Wednesday, a Federal trade court ruled that President Trump’s liberation day tariffs were illegal, and he has exceeded his authority. The court gave the President 10 days to complete a process of halting the tariffs, while the white house is appealing the ruling.

Export Sales data will be out on Friday, with traders looking for 0.75 to 1.4 MMT in corn business for 2024/25 and 25,000 to 400,000 MT for new crop.

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.46, down 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.20, down 5 cents,

Sep 25 Corn is at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.40 1/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $3.99 1/2, down 3 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.