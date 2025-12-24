Corn Bulls Spread Holiday Cheer on Wednesday

Corn futures rounded out the pre-Christmas session with contracts 3 to 4 cents higher. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 1/2 cent to $4.07 1/2. The markets will be closed for Christmas on Thursday with a hard open at 8:30 am CST on Friday.
Export Sales data has total corn export commitments at 47.579 MMT as of December 11, which is 31% above a year ago. That is also 59% of USDA’s record projection, in line with the 57% average sales pace. Actual shipments are 28% of that projection, ahead of the 19% 5-year average.
The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 77.7% planted, ahead of average, with conditions of the crop emerged rated at 87% good/excellent, compared to 38% last year.
Mar 26 Corn closed at $4.51, up 3 1/2 cents,
Nearby Cash was $4.07 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,
May 26 Corn closed at $4.59, up 3 1/2 cents,
Jul 26 Corn closed at $4.64 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.
More news from Barchart
- Wheat Prices Are Headed for Their Longest Rally Since April. How You Should Play Futures Here.
- Can ‘King Corn’ Pull Soybeans, Wheat Out of Their Price Slumps?
- How Much Higher Will Corn Prices Climb?
- Grain, Cotton Futures Markets Look Heavy. What Could Give Them a Lift This Week?
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.