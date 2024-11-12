Corn Bulls Pushing for Turnaround Tuesday

Corn futures are showing 1 to 3 cent gains so far on Tuesday morning. Following the strength from last week, the corn market felt pressure from outside and a weaker wheat market on Monday, as contracts were 1 to 3 ½ cents lower. Preliminary open interest was up 33,838 contracts across all contracts with exception to the December contracts which was down 40,040 contracts. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 1/4 cent at $4.04 1/4 per bu.

Export Inspections and Crop Progress data were delayed to today due to Veterans Day to start the week.

Brazil’s first corn crop was pegged at 72% planted as of last Thursday according to AgRural. Algeria purchased 160,000 MT of South American corn in their recent tender.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.30, down 1 cent, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.04 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.42 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.49 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents, currently up 1 1/4 cents

