Corn Bulls Push Back Higher into the Close

The corn market closed the Friday session with contracts up 2 to 4 cents in the front months, with December down 1 ¼ cents. May was down 11 cents on the week, with December slipping 8 ½ cents. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was up 3 ½ cents on the day at $4.18 1/2.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data showed managed money in corn futures and options cutting back another 32,663 contracts from their net long position in the week of 3/25. The net long was just 74,607 contracts as of Tuesday. Commercials saw shorts exiting, with the net short down 55,755 contracts to 369,005 contracts.

Commodity Bulletin:

Export Sales data has total export commitments at 53.06 MMT as of March 20, which is 24% above the same period last year. That is 85% of the USDA export projection, now behind the 86% average pace in this specific week.

Grain Stocks data will be out on Monday, with the trade looking for 8.153 bbu of corn on hand as of March 1 according to a Bloomberg survey. Corn acreage is estimated at 94.4 MMT ahead of the Prospective Plantings report, with a range of 92.5 to 96.6 million acres.

South Korean importers purchased a total of 198,000 MT of corn in private deals on Friday.

May 25 Corn closed at $4.53 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.20 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents,

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.60, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.42 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $4.06 5/8, down 1 1/4 cents,

