Corn Bulls Fighting Back on Friday

April 05, 2025 — 05:43 am EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn futures are up 3 to 5 cents in most nearby contracts on Friday. New crop December is weighed down by bean losses as they try not to attract too many more acres.  The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 4 3/4 cents on the day at $4.33 ½. 

In response to President Trump’s reciprocal tariffs, China issued a retaliatory tariff of 34% on all US goods overnight. 

Export Sales data now has the total commitments at 54.235 MMT, which is an improvement of 24% over the same period last year. That is 87% of the USDA export forecast, with the average pace at 88%.

May 25 Corn is at $4.62 1/4, up 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.33 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Jul 25 Corn is at $4.69, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.47 1/4, down 1/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $4.11 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

