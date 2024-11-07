Corn Bulls Extend Gains on Thursday

Corn futures got some late session strength on Thursday to close with gains of ½ to 2 cents across the board. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was up 1 3/4 cents at $4.01 1/2 per bu.

USDA reported a private export sale of 120,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning. Export Sales data showed 2.766 MMT in 2024/25 corn bookings in the week of 10/31, exceeding the 1.7 to 2.5 MMT estimates. That was the second largest total we’ve seen so far in the marketing year and more than double the same week last year. The largest buyer was Mexico at 1.395 MMT, with 673,500 MT sold to unknown destinations. Sales for 2025/26 were 65,532 MT.

The USDA released their annual 10-year baseline projections this afternoon, which showed planted acreage for 2025/26 corn projected at 92 million acres (up from 90.7 mac this year).

Brazil corn exports totaled 6.406 MMT in October, which is more than 2 MMT below the same month last year. A South Korean importer purchased a total of 65,000 MT of optional origin corn overnight, with US included in the list of possible origins. Algeria issued a tender of 240,000 MT of Argentine or Brazilian corn, with a Friday deadline.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.27 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.01 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.40 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn closed at $4.47 3/4, up 2 cents,

