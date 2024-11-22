Corn Bulls Bouncing to Start Friday

The corn market is kicking off the prelude to the weekend with gains of 2 to 3 cents so far. Corn posted Thursday losses at the close, with contracts down 3 ½ to 4 ½ cents across the board. Pressure mounted as the rest of the grains were lower and the US dollar index posted fresh 1 year highs. December options expire today. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 3 1/4 cents at $4.04 3/4 per bu.

Export Sales data from yesterday morning showed a total of 1.495 MMT of 2024/25 corn sold in the week ending on November 14. That was in the middle of the expected 1 to 2.2 MMT, and a jump of 13.7% from the week prior. Mexico was the largest buyer of 787,400 MT, with unknown in for 146,300 MT, and Japan buying 132,100 MT.

Two separate South Korean importers purchased a combined 136,000 MT of corn in private tenders on Thursday.

Data from the monthly International Grains Council report shows corn production up 1 MMT to 1.225 billion MT. That mixed with a 4 MMT increase to used lowered the stocks projection by 4 MMT to 275 MMT.

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.26 3/4, down 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.04 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.36 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 2 3/4 cents

May 25 Corn closed at $4.43 1/4, down 3 3/4 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

