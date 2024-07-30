Corn Bulls Bail into the Close

Corn futures closed out the Tuesday session with 3 to 7 ½ cent lower trade, as better crop ratings and a less threatening forecast provided no support. A wetter outlook for the next week weighed on the market. NOAA’s 7-day QPF shows 1-2 inch totals for much of MN, WI, IA, IL, IN, and OH.

EIA data will be updated on Wednesday morning with most expecting to see steady ethanol production, during the week of July 26, from the 1.095 million barrels per day in the week prior.

NASS Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed 77% of the US corn crop was silking as of July 28, 1% point above the 5-year average. Most of the northern states, MN and the Dakotas, which have been behind in growing degree days, were lagging their average. NASS also reported 30% of the crop in the dough stage, 8 percentage points faster than average.

Condition ratings were up 1% point from the week prior to 68% in good/excellent conditions, raising the Brugler500 index 2 points to 372. Using that all rating inclusive Brugler500 index, the I-states were up in a range of 3 to 5 points, as Ohio was up 3 points on the week. Some of the weaker spots included ND, down 6 with KS 8 point slower and MO/NE down a single point.

Sep 24 Corn closed at $3.88 3/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash was $3.79, down 9 cents,

Dec 24 Corn closed at $4.05, down 7 1/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn closed at $4.20 1/4, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.67 3/4, down 8 1/4 cents,

