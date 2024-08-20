Corn Bulls Backing off on Tuesday

Corn futures are showing fractional 1 ½ cent losses across mott front months so far on Turnaround Tuesday.

Crop Progress data from Monday afternoon showed 74% of the US corn crop in the dough stage by August 18, with 30% dented and 5% mature, all 2-4% faster than the 5-year average pace. Conditions were unchanged in the gd/ex categories at 67%, with the Brugler500 index dropping 2 points to 368 as 1% shifted from fair to very poor.

The first leg of the ProFarmer Crop Tour kicked off on Monday, with South Dakota averaging a 156.51 bpa yield. That was below the 157.42 bpa from last year but is above the 3-year average of 142.44 bpa. Ohio yields averaged 183.29 bpa, slightly below last year’s 183.94 bpa, but larger than the three year average of 181.06 bpa. Day 2 results will show Nebraska and Indian yields later this afternoon.

Sep 24 Corn is at $3.76 1/2, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.64 3/4, down 1 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $3.99 1/4, down 1 cent,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.18 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

New Crop Cash is at $3.56 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

