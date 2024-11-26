News & Insights

Stocks

Corn Breaks Lower on Tuesday

November 26, 2024 — 11:55 pm EST

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart ->

Corn futures were down 1 ¼ to 5 cents across the board on Tuesday, as trade tensions played a larger role on the day. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 5 1/2 cents at $3.96 1/4 per bu. EIA data will be released on Wednesday morning, with the trade looking the strong ethanol production number to continue.

In a Truth Social post from Monday evening, President-elect Trump stated he would be signing an executive order to charge Mexico and Canada a 25% tariff on all products. This is in response to the open border according to the post. The market reaction overnight was muted but is weaker through midday.

Separate South Korean importers purchased 133,000 MT and 65,000 MT of international corn on Tuesday morning. ANEC’s latest estimate for corn exports out of Brazil in November is at 5.1 MMT, a 470,000 MT reduction from their prior number. 

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.20, down 4 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $3.96 1/4, down 5 1/2 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.28, down 5 cents,

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.35 1/4, down 4 1/2 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here. More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.