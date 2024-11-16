Corn Bouncing on Friday, Despite Sales on Low Side of Estimates

The corn market is getting a pre-weekend bounce on Friday, as contracts are up 4 to 5 cents across the nearbys. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 5 cents at $4.00 ½ per bu.

Export Sales data from this morning indicated corn sales totaling 1.315 MMT, which was a 5-week low and on the low end of the 2024/25 estimates of 1.25 to 2.6 MMT.

A South Korean importer purchased 134,000 MT of optional origin corn in a tender overnight.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.24, up 5 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.00 1/2, up 5 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.35, up 4 1/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.42 3/4, up 4 1/2 cents,

