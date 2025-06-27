Corn Bouncing on Friday AM Trade

Corn prices are showing 4 to 5 ¼ cent stronger trade on Friday morning. Futures closed out the Thursday session with contracts fractionally to 2 cents lower. Thursday’s preliminary open interest was down 21,077 contracts overall, as 49,825 were leaving July ahead of Monday’s first notice day. The rest of the board was up 28,748 overall. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 1 1/4 cents at $3.86 1/4.

Export Sales data from Thursday morning showed 741,226 MT of old crop corn sold in the week of June 19. That was the lowest since the first week of 2025, but still 36.7% above the same week last year. Colombia was the top buyer of 191,000 MT, with 178,900 MT sold to Japan. Sales for 2025/26 were 305,506 MT, a 6-week high. Mexico was the lead buyer of 138,500 MT, with 124,000 MT to unknown destinations.

Brazil’s corn crop estimate was raised by 1.3 MMT according to Datagro to 134 MMT, as the second crop was pegged at 108.5 MMT. The Buenos Aires Grains Exchange estimates the Argentina corn crop at 55% harvested.

The International Grains Council trimmed their world production estimate by 1 MMT to 1.276 billion MT, with consumption up 1 MMT. Their carryout estimate for world corn was down 2 MMT to 282 MMT.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.09 1/2, down 3/4 cent, currently up 4 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $3.86 1/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.04, down 1 cent, currently up 5 1/4 cents

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.21, down 1 1/2 cents, currently up 5 cents

New Crop Cash was $3.78, down 1 1/4 cents,

