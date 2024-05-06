Corn Bouncing During Monday Session

Corn futures are trading with strength on Monday’s midday, as contracts are up 4 to 7 cents across most months to start the week and erase overnight weakness.

Export Inspections data from this morning showed 1.28 MMT of corn shipped during the week of May 2. That was a 0.95% slip up from last week but 31.97% above the same wee last year. Mexico was the top destination of 404,200, with Japan getting 379,846 MT. Year to date exports are now 32.98 MMT (1.298 bbu), a 32.58% improvement from the same point last year.

Trade estimates ahead of this afternoon’s Crop Progress report are expecting to show corn planting across the US at 40% complete, up from the 27% last week.

May 24 Corn is at $4.56, up 9 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.45 5/8, up 6 3/4 cents,

Jul 24 Corn is at $4.67, up 6 3/4 cents,

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.87, up 4 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.51 1/2, up 5 cents,

