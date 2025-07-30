Corn Bouncing Back on Wednesday

Corn futures are showing 1 to 3 ¼ cent gains across the front months at the midday part of the Wednesday session. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is up 3 1/2 cents at $3.75 3/4.

Weekly ethanol production was tallied at 1.096 million barrels per day during the week of July 25, up 18,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks were up 272,000 barrels to 24.716 million.

A South Korean importer purchased a total of 195,000 MT of corn in a tender overnight. A Taiwan importer also purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn from the US in their tender overnight.

Brazil’s corn crop for 2025/26 is estimated at 140.9 MMT according to Datagro.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.92 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.13, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.30 1/2, up 1 3/4 cents,

