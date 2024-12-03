Corn Bouncing Back on Tuesday AM Trade

News & Insights

The corn market is trading with 1 to 2 cent gains so far on Tuesday morning. Futures settled the Monday session with mixed action, as Nearby Dec was up 1 ½ and a few other deferreds steady to fractionally higher. The rest of the old crop contracts were fractionally lower. There were 111 deliveries against December corn futures overnight, all by an R.J.O customer. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView was down 3 cents at $4.04 1/2.

USDA’s Grain Crushing report for October grind showed 460.49 mbu of corn used in ethanol production during the month. That was down 0.4% from last year bur a 3% hike from the same month last year. 

 

The weekly Export Inspections report from FGIS showed 935,859 MT (36.54 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on November 28. That was 20.45% below the same week last year and 7.24% below last week. Columbia was the top destination of 244,540 MT, with shipments to Mexico limited to 200,201 MT. Marketing year shipments have totaled 11.07 MMT (435.8 mbu), which is 30.73% above last year and the largest for the current week in 6 years.

Delayed Commitment of Traders data showed spec funds in corn futures and options trimming their net long by 17,410 contracts as of 11/26. They held a net long of 97,442 contracts. 

Dec 24 Corn  closed at $4.24 1/2, up 1 1/2 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $4.04 1/2, down 3 cents,

Mar 25 Corn  closed at $4.32 1/2, down 1/2 cent, currently up 2 cents

May 25 Corn  closed at $4.39, down 3/4 cent, currently up 1 1/2 cents

