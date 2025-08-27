Stocks

Corn Bears Taking Some Back Early on Wednesday

August 27, 2025 — 02:51 pm EDT

Written by Austin Schroeder for Barchart->

Corn price action is down 1 to 2 cents so far on Wednesday morning. Futures fell back on Tuesday with contracts down 1 to 3 ¼ cents across most nearbys. Preliminary open interest was down 22,441 contracts on Tuesday, mainly due to September liquidation (-47,405 contracts) ahead of First Notice Day on Friday. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 2 cents at $3.69 3/4.

EIA will release their weekly production report for ethanol later this morning with some looking for a bounce back in output after last week’s drop.

USDA’s Crop Progress report showed condition ratings steady at 71% good/excellent, as the Brugler500 index was down 1 point to 381 on a 1% move from excellent to good. Ratings in IL were down 7 points, with IA slipping 4, as well as ND. Improvement was noted in MI (+12), with MO, MN, and NE up 2 point, and OH 14 points higher.

Taiwan purchased a total of 65,000 MT of corn from the US in their tender overnight. Brazil’s August exports are estimated to total 7.8 MMT according to ANEC, which was a drop of 0.25 MMT from their previous estimate. 

Sep 25 Corn  closed at $3.87 1/2, down 1 3/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $3.69 3/4, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 Corn  closed at $4.09 1/2, down 2 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Corn  closed at $4.26 1/2, down 3 1/4 cents, currently down 1 1/2 cents

New Crop Cash  was $3.67, down 1 3/4 cents,

On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

 

