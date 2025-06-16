Corn Bears Remian in the Driver’s Seat on Monday

The corn market posted sharp losses of 8 to 12 cents across most contracts on Monday. The front month CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price was down 9 3/4 cents at $4.11 1/4. After a Friday rally, crude oil gave some of the gains back, down $1.54/barrel.

After the Monday close, USDA Crop Progress report showed corn at 94% emerged across the country, on par with the five year average pace. Condition ratings were up 1 point to 72% good/excellent, matching trade ideas. The Brugler500 index was one point higher to 379 points.

USDA’s Export Inspections report indicated a total of 1.673 MMT (65.86 mbu) of corn shipped in the week that ended on 6/12. That was up 21.16% from the same week in 2024 but down 3.23% from last week. Japan was the largest destination of 348,437 MT, with 336,184 MT headed to Mexico, and 192,347 MT to South Korea. Marketing year shipments have totaled 52.05 MMT (2.049 bbu) with since September 1, which is up 28.46.5% compared to the same week last year.

Brazil’s second crop corn harvest is now at 5.2% harvested, according to AgRural, which lags the 21% pace from last year.

Jul 25 Corn closed at $4.34 3/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Nearby Cash was $4.11 1/4, down 9 3/4 cents,

Sep 25 Corn closed at $4.19 3/4, down 8 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 Corn closed at $4.35, down 8 cents,

New Crop Cash was $3.92 1/1, down 11 1/2 cents,

