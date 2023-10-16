Corn Backing Off Out of Weekend

Corn futures are trading 3 ¼ to 4 cents weaker at midday as the $5 mark gets defended again.

NOAA’s updated 7-day QPF shows drier conditions for the corn belt to help with harvest pace. USDA will update harvest progress after the close.

The weekly CFTC update showed managed money closed out 36.6k shorts (11.3% of existing), and reduced their net short to 112,691 contracts as of 10/10.

USDA’s daily reporting system flashed a 200k MT corn sale to Mexico this morning.

Weekly Inspections data showed 434,471 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 10/12. That was down from 804k MT last week and slightly below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination with over half of the total, Colombia was also the destination for over 100k MT. The full season total was up to 3.93 MMT

Dec 23 Corn is at $4.90, down 3 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.59 3/4, down 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn is at $5.05, down 3 1/2 cents,

May 24 Corn is at $5.13, down 3 1/2 cents,

