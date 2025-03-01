Corn Back to Lower Trade a Midday

The corn market is continuing the selloff on Friday, as contracts are down 5 to 10 cents so far on Friday. Today is first notice day for March corn futures, with no deliveries issued overnight. CmdtyView’s national average Cash Corn price is 10 3/4 cents lower at $4.23 ½.

President Trump’s 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada are still set for a March 4 start date after some back and forth this week.

Weekly Export Sales data has total export commitments for the 2024/25 crop at 48.664 MMT, which is 78% of USDA’s full year WASDE projection and ahead of the 76% average pace. Accumulated export shipments are now 26.567 MMT according to the FAS data, 32% above last year and 43% of USDA’s estimate and ahead of the 37% average shipping pace.

Updated Buenos Aires Grain Exchange data from Thursday tallied the Argentina corn crop ratings at 21% excellent, up 2% from last week, with poor ratings down 1% to 29%.

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.55 1/4, down 9 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $4.23 1/2, down 10 3/4 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.71, down 10 cents,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.56, down 5 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash is at $4.21 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

