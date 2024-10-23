Corn Back to Higher Trade at Wednesday’s Midday

Corn futures are up 3 to 4 cents across most contracts so far on Wednesday. Preliminary open interest saw net new buying, up 24,814 contracts, with 18,595 in March alone. The national average Cash Corn price from cmdtyView is up 2 ¾ cents at $3.86 3/4 per bu. The average close for December corn futures so far in October is $4.17. That is 49 cents below the February base insurance price.

The USDA reported a private export sale of 100,000 MT of corn to unknown destinations this morning for 2024/25 shipments. Export Sales data will be released on Thursday morning, with a Reuters survey of traders looking for a range of 2.2-3.3 MMT of corn sold for 2024/25 and 500,000 to 850,000 MT sold for 2025/26 in the week that ended on October 17.

The weekly EIA Petroleum Status report showed ethanol production totaling 1.081 million barrels per day during the week of 10/23, up 39,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks were back down 52,000 barrels to 22.223 million barrels. Refiner inputs of ethanol totaled 915,000 bpd in that week, up 3,000 bpd from the week prior. Gasoline product supplied in that week was at 8.838 million barrels per day, which was an increase from the week prior.

Dec 24 Corn is at $4.19 1/2, up 3 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.86 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 25 Corn is at $4.32 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

May 25 Corn is at $4.40 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

