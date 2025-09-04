Corn Back to Higher Trade at Midday

Corn futures are trading with contracts fractionally to 1 ½ cents higher across the front months, fading off some early weakness. The CmdtyView national average Cash Corn price is steady at $3.74.

Weekly ethanol data showed a total of 1.075 million barrels of ethanol per day produced in the week of 8/29, an increase of 5,000 bpd from the week prior. Stocks were 15,000 barrels higher to 22.564 million barrels.

Census trade data was released this morning, showing 6.224 MMT (245.04 mbu) of corn shipped during July. That was the second largest total for that month on record and 16.82% above last year, though it was a 7.74$% drop from last month. The full marketing year shipments are now 66.132 MMT (2.603 bbu) through the first 11 months.

Distillers exports totaled 1.058 MMT during July, up 15.32% from June but down 2.93% from last year. Ethanol exports continue to be record, this time at 164.38 million gallons in July, up 27.97% from last year but down 5.35% from June.

Argus Media estimates the Ukrainian corn crop at 31.3 MMT, a 4.4 MMT increase from the year prior if realized.

Sep 25 Corn is at $3.99 1/4, up 1 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $3.74, down 0 cent,

Dec 25 Corn is at $4.18 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

Mar 26 Corn is at $4.36 1/2, up 1/2 cent,

