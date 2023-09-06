Corn at Highs after Tight Overnight Range

Overnight corn action remained in a tighter 4 ½ cent range. Current quotes have the board up 2 ¼ to 3 ¼ cents and near the top end of that range into Wednesday’s day session. There have still been zero deliveries against September corn futures. The corn market ended the session with 3 ¼ to 6 ¼ cent gains to start the short trading week. Preliminary open interest showed net new buying, rising 7,877 contracts.

Barchart lowered their cmdtyView Corn Yield by 0.27 to 177.64 bpa, using only 84.24 million harvested acres vs. NASS at 86.322 million acres in the August report.

USDA’s weekly Crop Progress report had 93% of the corn crop was in or pas the dough stage as of 9/3. NASS also had 67% of the national crop was dented. The report had 18% mature, up from 9% last week and 2 ppts ahead of the average pace. National conditions slipped 4 points on the Brugler500 Index to 338. SD, IL, MO, MN, and WI dropped the most for the week, while OH, ND, NC and CO saw mild improvements.

The weekly USDA report also put the national sorghum harvest at 19% complete, with 67% for TX 2% for KS and 21% for the 5-yr average.

Brazil’s AgRural reported that Center-South harvest of the winter corn crop reached 88% complete, compared to 83% last week and 98% at the same point last year. First crop planting for 23/24 reached 13% complete, up from 8% last week and 9% LY.

USDA reported 481,309 MT of corn was shipped during the week that ended 8/31. That finished the season with 37.263 MMT via the weekly reports – that’s 90.3% of the forecasted total, though the official monthly Census reports will be higher.

Sep 23 Corn closed at $4.71, up 6 1/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cent

Nearby Cash was $4.66 3/8, up 2 7/8 cents,

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.86, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 3 1/4 cents

Mar 24 Corn closed at $5.01, up 4 1/2 cents, currently up 3 cents

