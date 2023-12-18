News & Insights

Stocks

Corn at Daily Low for Midday

December 18, 2023 — 02:47 pm EST

Written by Alan Brugler for Barchart ->

Midday corn prints are 5 to 6 ¾ cents in the red, and sitting at the session lows to start the week. That has March contracts sitting at the lowest prints for the month, and now just 20 cents to the Dec expiration gap. 

USDA’s weekly Export Inspections data showed 947,418 MT (37.3 mbu) of corn was shipped during the week that ended 12/14. That was a 31% increase for the week and a 15% larger volume than the same week last year. Mexico, China, Japan and Colombia each received more than 100k MT of the total. USDA had the season total export listed at 10.14 MMT (399 mbu), which remains 27% ahead of last year’s pace. 

Milo exports were shown at 270k MT for the week, nearly exclusively to China, for a season total of 1.7 MMT. That remains well ahead of the 361k MT shipped YTD last season. 

Mar 24 Corn  is at $4.77 3/4, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash   is at $4.49 3/8, down 5 1/8 cents,

May 24 Corn  is at $4.90 1/4, down 5 cents,

Jul 24 Corn  is at $4.99 3/4, down 5 cents,

On the date of publication, Alan Brugler did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Barchart
With headquarters in the heart of Chicago's financial district, Barchart has been an industry-leader since 1995 when we launched Barchart.com as one of the first websites for commodities and futures market data. Since then, we have evolved into a global financial technology leader providing market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.