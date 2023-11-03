Corn at 12c Loss for the Week Starting Friday

Friday corn trade is currently another penny to 2 ¼ cents weaker, enough for a 12 ½ cent loss on the weekly chart for Dec. The Dec corn contract fell a nickel on Thursday as the other contracts dropped by ¾ of a cent to 4 ¾ cents. The Dec/Dec carry widened to 40 ½ cents at the close.

Weekly Export Sales data showed 748k MT of corn was sold during the week that ended 10/26. That was a 45% drop from the prior week and was below the expectations. Exports were 506k MT for the week bringing the season total to 4.99 MMT. That compares to 4.143 MMT last year.

Brazilian corn exports totaled 8.45 MMT in October, according to a preliminary government estimate. That would be up 24% from 2022. The Rosario Grain Exchange estimates that 25% of the Argentine corn crop has now been planted.

Dec 23 Corn closed at $4.70, down 5 cents, currently down 2 cents

Nearby Cash was $4.43 1/8, down 4 3/4 cents,

Mar 24 Corn closed at $4.85, down 4 3/4 cents, currently down 1 3/4 cents

May 24 Corn closed at $4.94 1/4, down 4 1/4 cents, currently down 2 cents

